Real Foley Sells 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total transaction of C$491,600.00.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total transaction of C$33,921.65.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$52.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

