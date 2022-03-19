Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Get Real Good Food alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Good Food has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

RGF stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.