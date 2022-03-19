Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($110.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,073 ($91.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

