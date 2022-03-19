Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($110.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,073 ($91.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

