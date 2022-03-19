Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.