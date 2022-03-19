Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

