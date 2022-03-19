Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.60 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

