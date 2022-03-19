Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 577 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

