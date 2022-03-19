Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 702,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 140,985 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.42 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

