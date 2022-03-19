Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

