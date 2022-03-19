Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
