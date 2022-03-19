Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BILL opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.38. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

