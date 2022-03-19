Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVEO. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

