Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

CCL opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

