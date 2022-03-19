Research Analysts Set Expectations for BRC Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRC in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

About BRC (Get Rating)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

