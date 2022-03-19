Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.13.

QSR opened at C$73.70 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$68.17 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$71.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

