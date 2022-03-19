Reviewing CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million N/A $19.04 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion N/A -$117.77 million ($0.46) -178.13

CTT – Correios De Portugal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CTT – Correios De Portugal and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -0.49% -1.21% -0.46%

Dividends

CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays out -15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CTT – Correios De Portugal beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots. The KUKA System segment offers services such as welding, bonding, sealing, assembling, and testing, to forming solutions to meet the specific customer needs and production of castings and plastic components. The Swisslog segment produces automotive solutions for future oriented hospitals, warehouses and distribution centers primarily on trading, including e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and chilled and frozen foods. The KUKA AG & Other Companies segment is supplementary to the operating activities of KUKA Group. The company was founded by Johann Josef Keller and Jakob Knappich in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

