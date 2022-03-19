Reviewing Enservco (ENSV) & Its Rivals

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enservco to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enservco alerts:

This table compares Enservco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.96% -132.09% -5.28%

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s rivals have a beta of 2.36, meaning that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enservco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 464 2126 2709 115 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Enservco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -2.64 Enservco Competitors $2.38 billion $29.05 million 7.98

Enservco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enservco rivals beat Enservco on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.