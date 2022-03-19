Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $381,998,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 1,695,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

