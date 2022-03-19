RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

