Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

SBUX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

