Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.
SBUX opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
