Robert W. Baird Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $45.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

RMBL stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

