Robert W. Baird Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $45.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
RMBL stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
