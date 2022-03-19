RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 469,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,519,255 shares.The stock last traded at 8.68 and had previously closed at 8.60.

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RocketLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

