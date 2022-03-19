RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get RocketLab alerts:

RKLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 9.07 on Wednesday. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RocketLab (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.