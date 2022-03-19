Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Purchases $197,181.40 in Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

