Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Purchases $197,181.40 in Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
