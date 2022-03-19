Ronald Liam Mooney Sells 9,670 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32.
Shares of CCO opened at C$34.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.64. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$19.50 and a 52-week high of C$36.06. The firm has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.
Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
