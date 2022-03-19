Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average of $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.