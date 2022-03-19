Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

