Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $9.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

