Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN opened at C$42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.54 million and a PE ratio of 84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.23.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.