Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 470

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.02) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

