Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $140,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

