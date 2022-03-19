Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,819 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 62,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,677. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

