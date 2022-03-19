Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $16.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of RSI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 695,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,075. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

