Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $16.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of RSI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 695,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,075. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
