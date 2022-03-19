Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $55.35 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.36%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
