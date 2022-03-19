Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

