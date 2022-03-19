salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

