salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.