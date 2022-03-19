Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

