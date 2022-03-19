Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

IOT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. Samsara has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

