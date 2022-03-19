Sandvik AB (publ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

