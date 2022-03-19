ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SCSC opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

