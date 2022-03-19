Scott B. Salmirs Sells 8,747 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ABM Industries stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
