Scott B. Salmirs Sells 8,747 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

