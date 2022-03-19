Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 592,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $891.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.