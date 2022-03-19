Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.51 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.