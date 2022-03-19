SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

