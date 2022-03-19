SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $120-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.84 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

