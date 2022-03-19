Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after buying an additional 166,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

