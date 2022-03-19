Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

SMTC stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

