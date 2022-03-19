Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $33.34 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

