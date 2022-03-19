Short Interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Drops By 17.7%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of ALBO opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.11. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

