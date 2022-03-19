Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Drops By 15.4%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

